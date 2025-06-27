500,000 students and 150,000 teachers to benefit from World Bank education funding

An estimated 500,000 students and 150,000 teachers across Sri Lanka are set to benefit from a new $50 million additional financing package approved by the World Bank yesterday (26) through its ongoing General Education Modernization Project.

The additional funding will help keep vital education reforms on track, improve teaching quality, upgrade school facilities, and enhance student well-being, with a strong focus on underserved schools, including those in the plantation communities and those supporting children with special needs.

Schools across all nine provinces, regardless of grade level, are expected to benefit from this support, the World Bank Group said in a statement.

“This support is about making sure every child in Sri Lanka has the chance to learn in a safe, inclusive environment and that every teacher has the tools they need to help their students thrive,” said David Sislen, World Bank Divisional Director for the Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. “We are excited to be working with Sri Lanka to help students and teachers reach their full potential.”

The additional financing will support the improvement of teacher effectiveness by modernizing pre-service teacher education and continuing teacher development, with a strong focus on digital learning.

It will also strengthen school health and well-being by supporting a School Health and Nutrition Program, which improves access to clean water and sanitation, promotes menstrual hygiene and reproductive health, and increases mental health support in schools, the statement said.

“The additional funds will be utilized to benefit children in rural and estate areas, with special emphasis on female students,” said Harsha Aturupane, World Bank Lead Economist and Task Team Leader.

The project is implemented by the Ministry of Education and Provincial Authorities of Education.

About the General Education Modernization Project:

The General Education Modernization Project is helping transform Sri Lanka’s primary and secondary education by improving teaching, learning, and school management. It focuses on key areas like boosting English and math skills, strengthening teacher development, improving school health and nutrition, and enhancing social equity through education.

Since its launch in 2018, the project has helped improve English and mathematics skills of students in rural areas, expand digital learning material, upgrade school facilities and equipment, and deliver school-based teacher development programs, contributing to more equitable access to quality education across Sri Lanka and benefiting all 10,000 schools in the country, the statement added.