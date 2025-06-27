Derailment disrupts train operations on Upcountry Line

Derailment disrupts train operations on Upcountry Line

June 27, 2025   12:39 pm

Train operations on the Upcountry railway line have been disrupted following the derailment of a train at the Rambukkana railway station.

According to reports, a power set train traveling from Colombo to Rambukkana derailed earlier today (27).

As a result of the incident, train services along the Upcountry Line have been suspended, and alternative transportation arrangements are being made. 

Passengers are currently being transported by buses, a railway station spokesperson said.

While efforts to re-rail the derailed train have commenced, the spokesperson noted that the process will take some time to complete.

