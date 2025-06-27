Former Chairman of Ceylon Fisheries Harbour Corp. arrested

The former Chairman of the Ceylon Fisheries Harbour Corporation (CFHC), Upali Liyanage, has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

UPDATE: (3.02 p.m.)

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the release on bail of former Chairman of the Ceylon Fisheries Harbour Corporation (CFHC), Upali Liyanage, who was arrested by the Bribery Commission on corruption charges.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali Jayatunga issued this order after considering the arguments presented by the Bribery Commission and the defence attorneys.