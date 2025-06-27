Former Minister Rajitha to be arrested in corruption case?

Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne is reportedly expected to be taken into custody by the Bribery Commission after being named as a suspect in a corruption case.

This was stated by officials of the Bribery Commission when the former Chairman of the Ceylon Fisheries Harbour Corporation (CFHC), Upali Liyanage, who was arrested on corruption charges, was produced before the court today (27).

They informed the court that the then Minister in charge of the subject, Rajitha Senaratne, is to be named as a suspect in the relevant case and arrested, Ada Derana reporter said.

Former Chairman of the Ceylon Fisheries Harbour Corporation, Upali Liyanage, who was arrested by the Bribery Commission on corruption charges, was produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali Jayathunga today and ordered to be released on bail.