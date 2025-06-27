Navy steps in to rescue Indian fishermen from capsized boat off Talaimannar

June 27, 2025   10:15 pm

Sri Lanka Navy personnel have rescued four Indian fishermen aboard an Indian fishing boat that had capsized in the Sri Lankan waters off Talaimannar.

Upon receiving the distress alert, a team of the Special Boat Squadron stationed at SLNS Thammanna, under the North Central Naval Command swiftly launched a search and rescue operation. 

During the rescue mission, the naval personnel located the overturned Indian boat, capsized after being caught in rough seas north of Sand Dune VII, and safely rescued all four fishermen, the statement said.

The rescued individuals, identified as residents of Rameswaram, India, were brought ashore by the Navy and provided with necessary assistance, the navy said.

The fisherman in good health condition were subsequently handed over to the Talaimannar Police for onward action.

