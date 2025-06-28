Validity period of Israel re-entry visas of Sri Lankans extended

The re-entry visas of Sri Lankans hoping to return to Israel has been extended till July 31, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism stated.

According to the special notice issued by the Foreign Ministry, the Population and Immigration Authority (PIBA) of Israel has decided to extend the validity period of re-entry visas of Lankans currently in Sri Lanka until July 31, 2025.

The decision was taken considering the volatile situation in Israel due to the conflict with Iran and the suspension of international flights to the country.

However, international flights to Israel have now resumed.

The Foreign Ministry noted that following the new directive, Sri Lankans whose re-entry visas may expire during their stay in Sri Lanka will still be allowed to return to Israel and resume employment until July 31.

The Ministry further stated that all relevant authorities, including officials at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), have been informed of the decision.