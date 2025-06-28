Showers above 50mm expected in several areas

Showers above 50mm expected in several areas

June 28, 2025   06:03 am

Showers are expected at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in the Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts today (28), the Department of Meteorology stated.

Fairly heavy falls above 50mm are likely at some places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces, the Met. Department added.

A few showers may occur in the Jaffna, Mannar, Anuradhapura and Matale districts.

Showers or thundershowers may have also been predicted in the Uva province and in the Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the afternoon or night.

Meanwhile, fairly strong winds of about 30-40kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills and in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in the Trincomalee and Hambantota districts, according to the weather update issued by the Met. Department.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

