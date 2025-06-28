8-year-old dies from electrocution at home

An 8-year-old child has died after being electrocuted at a residence in the Sangilikandarawa area, within the Medawachchiya Police Division, said police.

According to police, the incident was reported to the Medawachchiya Police last evening (27).

The child had sustained critical injuries due to electrocution and was admitted to the Medawachchiya Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the child was electrocuted while using an electric heater to heat water.

Medawachchiya Police are continuing further investigations into the incident.