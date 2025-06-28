Two fishing boats involved in separate accidents; several fishermen missing

Two separate fishing boats, one departing from Dondra Fisheries Harbour and the other from the Kalutara area, were involved in an accident at sea.

The vessel that set out from Dondra Fisheries Harbour last evening (27) reportedly had five fishermen on board.

It is suspected that the accident occurred after this boat collided with a commercial vessel.

One fisherman has been rescued and brought safely to shore, while the other four remain missing.

After being informed of the incident, the Navy dispatched a search and rescue vessel to the area.

Several additional fishing boats have also joined the search efforts. The accident took place nearly 07 miles from the coastline.

Separately, police reported that two fishermen from Kalutara, identified as Nadun Kumara and his brother Duminda Nadun Kumara, residents of Aluthgama, are missing after their small fishing boat, owned by Dhanusha Marine, went missing at sea.

Local residents have commenced search operations using boats, and the vessel has since been recovered and brought to shore.