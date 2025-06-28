Boat capsize in seas off Galle: Bodies of two fishermen found

The bodies of two fishermen who were reported missing after their boat capsized off the coast of Galle yesterday (27), have been recovered a short while ago, the Sri Lanka Navy has confirmed.

One of the fishermen on board the boat was rescued and brought safely to shore earlier while two others remain missing, the Navy noted.

The vessel that set out from the Dondra Fisheries Harbour last evening (27) reportedly had five fishermen on board.

It is suspected that the fishing boat collided with a commercial vessel approximately 20 miles from the coastline.

After being informed of the incident, the Navy promptly dispatched a vessel to the area.

Several additional fishing boats have also joined the search efforts.

Meanwhile, earlier today, the Ministry of Defence stated that Secretary to the Ministry Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) instructed the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) to immediately deploy a helicopter to carry out a rescue operation.

Another boat accident was also reported in seas off Kalutara yesterday.

Police stated that two fishermen from Kalutara, identified as Nadun Kumara and his brother Duminda Nadun Kumara, residents of Aluthgama, are missing after their small fishing boat went missing at sea.

Local residents have commenced search operations using boats, and the vessel has since been recovered and brought to shore.