Seat belts mandatory for bus drivers from July 1: NTC

The National Transport Commission (NTC) has announced that it will be mandatory for bus drivers to wear seat belts starting from July 1, 2025.

NTC Chairman, Engineer P.A. Chandrapala, stated that strict action will be taken against drivers who fail to comply with the regulation.

Although the requirement for drivers to wear seat belts has been in force since October 1, 2011, under the provisions of the Motor Traffic Act, non-compliance remains widespread, according to the NTC.

The increase in the number of road accidents has also been attributed to the disregard of safety measures of bus drivers, such as complying with the law related to wearing seat belts.

Accordingly, as a response to the continuing rise in traffic accidents in the country, the NTC has decided to strictly enforce the law related to seat belts from July 1.