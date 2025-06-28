January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- Two fishing boats involved in separate accidents; several fishermen missing
- SLAF deploys helicopter in search of missing fishermen off Dondra & Kalutara
- No discussions with Sri Lanka on forming Commercial Duty Free Zone: Maldives
- Trump says Gaza ceasefire is possible within a week
- President highlights the urgent need to upgrade countrys public transport system