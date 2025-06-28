Five arrested in connection with Anuradhapura shooting incident

A total of five individuals have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that occurred in Thirappane, Anuradhapura.

According to police, the suspects are acquaintances of the individual who sustained injuries in the shooting.

The 28-year-old man who sustained injuries in the incident is currently receiving treatment at the Anuradhapura Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

The Anuradhapura Divisional Crimes Unit launched an investigation into the incident, and the suspects have been apprehended on charges of aiding and abetting the shooting.

Police further stated that Crystal Methamphetamine, commonly known as ‘Ice’, was found in the possession of the suspects at the time of their arrest.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim and the arrested individuals were acquaintances, and the shooting appears to have stemmed from a dispute related to drug activities.

Additionally, it has been revealed that the injured individual is also allegedly involved in drug trafficking.

The suspects, aged between 29 and 31, are residents of Siyambalagaswewa in Anuradhapura, police said.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Anuradhapura Divisional Criminal Investigation Division.