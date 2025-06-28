Five arrested in connection with Anuradhapura shooting incident

Five arrested in connection with Anuradhapura shooting incident

June 28, 2025   02:56 pm

A total of five individuals have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that occurred in Thirappane, Anuradhapura.

According to police, the suspects are acquaintances of the individual who sustained injuries in the shooting.

The 28-year-old man who sustained injuries in the incident is currently receiving treatment at the Anuradhapura Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

The Anuradhapura Divisional Crimes Unit launched an investigation into the incident, and the suspects have been apprehended on charges of aiding and abetting the shooting.

Police further stated that Crystal Methamphetamine, commonly known as ‘Ice’, was found in the possession of the suspects at the time of their arrest.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim and the arrested individuals were acquaintances, and the shooting appears to have stemmed from a dispute related to drug activities.

Additionally, it has been revealed that the injured individual is also allegedly involved in drug trafficking.

The suspects, aged between 29 and 31, are residents of Siyambalagaswewa in Anuradhapura, police said. 

Further investigations are being carried out by the Anuradhapura Divisional Criminal Investigation Division.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Lives of Sri Lankans in Israel back to normal  Sri Lankan Ambassador (English)

Lives of Sri Lankans in Israel back to normal  Sri Lankan Ambassador (English)

Lives of Sri Lankans in Israel back to normal  Sri Lankan Ambassador (English)

Any decision regarding tariffs should align with tariff policy - Renewable Energy Developers (English)

Any decision regarding tariffs should align with tariff policy - Renewable Energy Developers (English)

Govt. wins secret ballots while opposition wins open ballots - SJB MP Ajith P. Perera (English)

Govt. wins secret ballots while opposition wins open ballots - SJB MP Ajith P. Perera (English)

Two NPP members reportedly abducted ahead of Weligama PS vote (English)

Two NPP members reportedly abducted ahead of Weligama PS vote (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Keheliya and 11 others indicted over substandard drug imports (English)

Keheliya and 11 others indicted over substandard drug imports (English)

World Bank, ADB and JICA write to Energy Minister; raise concerns over Electricity Act amendments (English)

World Bank, ADB and JICA write to Energy Minister; raise concerns over Electricity Act amendments (English)