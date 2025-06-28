The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has rescued three Sri Lankans who had been reportedly abandoned on a sandbar near Adam’s Bridge, off the coast of Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu, Indian media reports said.

According to the Coastal Security Group Police of Tamil Nadu, the trio had set off from Sri Lanka in an unidentified boat, which dropped them off on the sandbar located in Indian waters.

“Three Sri Lankans who had set off from Sri Lanka to Dhanushkodi (Tamil Nadu) in an unidentified boat were dropped off at a sandbar by Adam’s Bridge near Dhanushkodi. The Indian Coast Guard rescued them, brought them to Dhanushkodi and handed them over to the Coastal Security Group Police. An investigation is underway,” said the Coastal Security Group Police of Tamil Nadu in a statement.

Further investigation is still underway.

Source: ANI News

- Agencies