Do not fall prey to middlemen at passport office: Immigration Dept

The Department of Immigration and Emigration has requested individuals arriving at its head office in Battaramulla not to fall prey to brokers in order to expedite the submission of passport applications.

Issuing a statement, the Immigration Department noted that the issuance of tokens for passport submission under the one-day and normal service is carried out at the head office in Battaramulla from 6:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., following the decision to end the 24-hour service initiated previously.

The 24-hour issuance of the one-day passport service at the Department of Immigration and Emigration, which was implemented from February 18, concluded on May 30.

Accordingly, the general service applications are accepted from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the head office.

Applicants who have already reserved a date under the one-day service, as well as those with urgent or priority needs, can also submit their applications during this time, the Department added.

However, applicants have been urged to refrain from paying cash to any broker or any other persons inside or outside the premises of the Department of Immigration and Emigration in order expedite the submission of passport applications, and to only pay the required fee at the Shroff counter to obtain the payment receipt and obtain the passport from the issuing counter.