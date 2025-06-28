June tourist arrivals surpass 100,000

June tourist arrivals surpass 100,000

June 28, 2025   05:30 pm

A total of 116,469 tourists have arrived in the country thus far in June, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 32,977 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 28.3%. Furthermore, 9,429 persons from the United Kingdom, 7,326 from China, 5,739 from Bangladesh and 5,736 Australian nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of June.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in 2025 has increased to 1,146,272 with the release of the latest figures for June.

Among them, 237,037 individuals are from India, 112,118 from Russia and 105,703 are from the UK, the SLTDA noted.

