Education Ministry officials briefed on the use of AI

A special awareness workshop on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) was held today (28) at the Ministry of Education premises, targeting senior officials of the Ministry, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The session focused on how AI can be effectively utilized to transform the public service into a more efficient and productive system, the PMD added.

As an initial step in the government’s flagship programme to digitise the public service, the objective of this initiative was to raise awareness among officials, prepare them for the transition and foster a positive attitude towards the use of Artificial Intelligence within the public sector.

Participating in the event, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake had emphasized that the use of Artificial Intelligence can significantly enhance the quality of the education sector in a timely and meaningful manner.

Delivering a presentation at the event, Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya, Senior Advisor to the President on Digital Economy, highlighted the vital role of the Ministry of Education in advancing the government’s digital economy agenda. He also outlined how Artificial Intelligence can be effectively adopted within the Ministry and discussed the technological changes being planned to facilitate its implementation.

The workshop was jointly organized by the Presidential Secretariat, the Ministry of Digital Economy, the Ministry of Education and the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) of Sri Lanka.