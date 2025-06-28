Police seize several properties of alleged drug traffickers in Borella

June 28, 2025   07:14 pm

Several properties worth millions of rupees believed to have been purchased by a male and a female from Borella by using earnings from drug trafficking have been confiscated by the Illegal Assets Investigation Division.

The duo, aged 43 and 45, has been arrested on charges of drug trafficking, police stated.

Properties seized from the suspects include:

  • A four-story house in Kandana 
  • Two two-story houses in Borella
  • A three-story house in Borella
  • Two cars 

The duo has been remanded till July after being produced by the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court.

The Illegal Assets Investigation Division is conducting further investigations.

