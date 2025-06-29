Public Finance Committee approves regulations under Import and Export (Control) Act

Public Finance Committee approves regulations under Import and Export (Control) Act

June 28, 2025   10:21 pm

Regulations issued under the Import and Export (Control) Act, No. 1 of 1969, as published in the Extraordinary Gazette No. 2437/04 dated on Thursday (June 19), and presented to Parliament on Tuesday (June 17), were referred to the Committee on Public Finance and was taken into discussion where approval for the regulations was thus granted.

Taking into consideration the current shortage of salt in the domestic market, these regulations allow the importation of raw salt that has not been iodized, as well as iodized edible salt (both powdered and crystal), for household and industrial use, the Parliamentary Communications Department said.

These matters were discussed during the meeting of the Committee on Public Finance held on 24th June 2025 in Parliament, chaired by (Dr.) Harsha de Silva, Member of Parliament.

Furthermore, extended discussions were held regarding prevailing issues related to vehicle imports. A group representing vehicle importers in Sri Lanka, including the Ceylon Motor Traders Association (CMTA), participated in the discussion, the statement added.

During this session, attention was drawn to the taxes imposed on vehicles, including discussions on the proper collection of revenue from Value Added Tax (VAT) levied on unregistered and low-mileage vehicles, and the equity of such tax collections.

Officials of the relevant departments and Members of Parliament including Ravi Karunanayake, (Dr.) (Ms.) Kaushalya Ariyarathne, and Harshana Rajakaruna participated in the meeting, whilst Chithral Fernando, Attorney at Law joined via Zoom technology.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka Navy and Air Force launch search operation after fishing boat capsizes (English)

Sri Lanka Navy and Air Force launch search operation after fishing boat capsizes (English)

Sri Lanka Navy and Air Force launch search operation after fishing boat capsizes (English)

NTC to strictly enforce sealt belt rule for bus drivers from July (English)

NTC to strictly enforce sealt belt rule for bus drivers from July (English)

Project 'Dream Destinations' to upgrade Sri Lanka's railway stations (English)

Project 'Dream Destinations' to upgrade Sri Lanka's railway stations (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Lives of Sri Lankans in Israel back to normal  Sri Lankan Ambassador (English)

Lives of Sri Lankans in Israel back to normal  Sri Lankan Ambassador (English)

Any decision regarding tariffs should align with tariff policy - Renewable Energy Developers (English)

Any decision regarding tariffs should align with tariff policy - Renewable Energy Developers (English)

Govt. wins secret ballots while opposition wins open ballots - SJB MP Ajith P. Perera (English)

Govt. wins secret ballots while opposition wins open ballots - SJB MP Ajith P. Perera (English)

Two NPP members reportedly abducted ahead of Weligama PS vote (English)

Two NPP members reportedly abducted ahead of Weligama PS vote (English)