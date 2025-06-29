Several spells of showers expected today

Several spells of showers expected today

June 29, 2025   05:59 am

Several spells of showers are expected in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in the Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts today (29), according to the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers may occur in a few places in the Uva province and in the Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the afternoon or night, the Met. Department added.

Meanwhile, fairly strong winds of about 30-40kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills and in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in the Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka Navy and Air Force launch search operation after fishing boat capsizes (English)

Sri Lanka Navy and Air Force launch search operation after fishing boat capsizes (English)

Sri Lanka Navy and Air Force launch search operation after fishing boat capsizes (English)

NTC to strictly enforce sealt belt rule for bus drivers from July (English)

NTC to strictly enforce sealt belt rule for bus drivers from July (English)

Project 'Dream Destinations' to upgrade Sri Lanka's railway stations (English)

Project 'Dream Destinations' to upgrade Sri Lanka's railway stations (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Lives of Sri Lankans in Israel back to normal  Sri Lankan Ambassador (English)

Lives of Sri Lankans in Israel back to normal  Sri Lankan Ambassador (English)

Any decision regarding tariffs should align with tariff policy - Renewable Energy Developers (English)

Any decision regarding tariffs should align with tariff policy - Renewable Energy Developers (English)

Govt. wins secret ballots while opposition wins open ballots - SJB MP Ajith P. Perera (English)

Govt. wins secret ballots while opposition wins open ballots - SJB MP Ajith P. Perera (English)

Two NPP members reportedly abducted ahead of Weligama PS vote (English)

Two NPP members reportedly abducted ahead of Weligama PS vote (English)