Two fishermen missing, four rescued after another boat capsizes in seas off Tangalle

Another boat accident has been reported in seas off Tangalle.

According to the Sri Lanka Navy (SLN), a total of six fishermen were onboard the vessel when it met with an accident off the coast of Paravi Wella Beach in Tangalle.

Four of the fishermen have been rescued while two others remain missing.

Steps have been taken to locate the missing fishermen.

Meanwhile, three other boat accidents were reported yesterday in seas off Galle, Kalutara and Hikkaduwa.