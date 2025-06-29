Special Parliament sitting tomorrow

June 29, 2025   08:34 am

A special sitting of Parliament is scheduled to take place tomorrow (30). 

Speaker of House Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne has convened Parliament at 9.30 am in pursuance of Standing Order 16 of the Standing Orders of Parliament at the request of the Prime Minister.

The Gazette Extraordinary in this regard has been issued by the Speaker.

The decision to hold a special sitting was taken by the Committee on Parliamentary Business.

The sitting is scheduled in line with the requirement for the Government to make a statement of revenue strategy consistent with the fiscal strategy statement as specified under Section 11 of the State Finance Management Act, No. 44 of 2024. Upon obtaining approval of the Cabinet of Ministers under subsection (2), the fiscal strategy statement should be announced by the Minister of Finance at Parliament on or before the thirtieth day of June of each year.

Accordingly, under Standing Order 16 of Parliament, the Speaker has called for a special Parliament sitting while an adjournment debate related to the government statement will be held until 4:30 p.m. tomorrow.

