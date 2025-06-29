Police steps in to rescue youth from drowning in seas off Ussangoda Beach

Sri Lanka Police lifeguards have rescued two youth from drowning after the duo who went for a swim at the Ussangoda Beach was caught in a strong current and dragged into the sea.

The incident occurred last evening (28), police stated.

Police Life-Saving Unit officers on duty at the at the time responded immediately and rescued the two individuals, providing them with first aid before handing them over to their families.

The duo, aged 19 and 34 has been identified as residents Hungama.