Police steps in to rescue youth from drowning in seas off Ussangoda Beach

Police steps in to rescue youth from drowning in seas off Ussangoda Beach

June 29, 2025   09:22 am

Sri Lanka Police lifeguards have rescued two youth from drowning after the duo who went for a swim at the Ussangoda Beach was caught in a strong current and dragged into the sea.

The incident occurred last evening (28), police stated.

Police Life-Saving Unit officers on duty at the at the time responded immediately and rescued the two individuals, providing them with first aid before handing them over to their families.

The duo, aged 19 and 34 has been identified as residents Hungama.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka Navy and Air Force launch search operation after fishing boat capsizes (English)

Sri Lanka Navy and Air Force launch search operation after fishing boat capsizes (English)

Sri Lanka Navy and Air Force launch search operation after fishing boat capsizes (English)

NTC to strictly enforce sealt belt rule for bus drivers from July (English)

NTC to strictly enforce sealt belt rule for bus drivers from July (English)

Project 'Dream Destinations' to upgrade Sri Lanka's railway stations (English)

Project 'Dream Destinations' to upgrade Sri Lanka's railway stations (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Lives of Sri Lankans in Israel back to normal  Sri Lankan Ambassador (English)

Lives of Sri Lankans in Israel back to normal  Sri Lankan Ambassador (English)

Any decision regarding tariffs should align with tariff policy - Renewable Energy Developers (English)

Any decision regarding tariffs should align with tariff policy - Renewable Energy Developers (English)

Govt. wins secret ballots while opposition wins open ballots - SJB MP Ajith P. Perera (English)

Govt. wins secret ballots while opposition wins open ballots - SJB MP Ajith P. Perera (English)

Two NPP members reportedly abducted ahead of Weligama PS vote (English)

Two NPP members reportedly abducted ahead of Weligama PS vote (English)