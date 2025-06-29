Eight persons who went missing after visiting Hanthana Mountain Range rescued

A group of eight individuals, including children between the ages of 12 and 24, who went missing while visiting the Hanthana Mountain Range in Kandy has been rescued.

Due to the prevailing rain and misty conditions, the group lost their way and were unable to find a path back last evening (28).

After their parents were alerted, the Army and Police launched a joint operation and managed to locate the group.

The rescued children have been admitted to the Peradeniya Teaching Hospital.