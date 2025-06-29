Beruwala Boat Accident: Bodies of two fishermen wash ashore

Beruwala Boat Accident: Bodies of two fishermen wash ashore

June 29, 2025   11:00 am

The bodies of the two fishermen onboard a boat which capsized off the coast of Moragalla, Beruwala yesterday (28), have reportedly washed ashore at the Bentota Beach this morning, police stated.

Police said the two fishermen, identified as Nadun Kumara and his brother Duminda Nadun Kumara, residents of Aluthgama were onboard the small fishing boat which went missing at sea yesterday.

Local residents commenced search operations using boats, and subsequently the vessel was recovered and brought to shore.

However, the bodies of the fishermen were not found until this morning.

