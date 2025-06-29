Colombo Port container clearance delay resolved, says Customs

Sri Lanka Customs states that the congestion and the delays previously experienced in the clearance of import containers at the Colombo Harbour have now been resolved.

Media Spokesperson and Additional Director General of Customs Seevali Arukgoda noted that in recent days, delays occurred due to a significant increase in the volume of containers arriving at the port.

He further noted that although around 1,200 containers arrive at the port daily under normal circumstances, on some days this number rose to 2,900, resulting in delays in the clearance process.

However, Additional Director General of Customs Seevali Arukgoda confirmed that as of this morning, all containers scheduled for release from the Colombo Harbour have been cleared, and the delay has been fully resolved.