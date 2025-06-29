Eight Indian fishermen arrested for poaching in seas off Mannar

Eight Indian fishermen arrested for poaching in seas off Mannar

June 29, 2025   12:24 pm

The Sri Lanka Navy has seized an Indian fishing boat and apprehended eight Indian fishermen while they were poaching in Sri Lankan waters, north of Mannar.

The Indian fishermen have been arrested during a special search operation earlier today (29), the Navy said in a statement.

The seizing of the boat was a result of officers attached to the North Central Naval Command spotting a group of Indian fishing boats engaging in illegal fishing, trespassing into Sri Lankan waters in the early hours of today, the Navy noted.

The seized boat and the Indian fishermen have been brought to the Talpadu Pier in Mannar and are scheduled to be handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Mannar for further action.

The Sri Lanka Navy said taking into account the impact of the action of fishermen from India on the livelihood of local fishermen, it will continue to conduct regular patrols and operations in Sri Lankan waters to curb illegal fishing practices by foreign nationals.

