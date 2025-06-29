Vehicles worth Rs. 30 mln of powerful politicians associate seized in Bandaragama

June 29, 2025   01:38 pm

Two luxury vehicles valued at over Rs. 30 million, allegedly imported into the country illegally, have been seized by police in Bandaragama.

The Panadura Walana Anti-Vice Unit said these vehicles belong to a close associate of a powerful politician in the Kalutara District.

The seized vehicles include a luxury Montero jeep and a Caravan van, police said.

The Western Province Intelligence Bureau (WPIB) seized the van while hidden in a property in Bandaragama following a tip-off.

Separately, police also received a tip-off that there is another vehicle in Millaniya, Horana with the same registration number as the van.

Preliminary investigations revealed that it is a legitimately registered vehicle used by a person working at a security firm.

Investigations have now revealed that the registration number of the jeep taken into police custody was altered and entered into the Department of Motor Traffic’s computer system.

The Panadura Walana Anti-Corruption Unit is conducting further investigations into the incident.

