Iran says 71 killed in Israeli strike on Evin Prison

June 29, 2025   01:39 pm

Israel’s attack on the Evin Prison in Iran’s capital Tehran last week killed 71 people, Iranian judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir said on Sunday (Jun 29).

At the end of an air war with Iran, Israel on Jun 23 struck Tehran’s most notorious jail for political prisoners, in a demonstration that it was expanding its targets beyond military and nuclear sites to aim at symbols of Iran’s ruling system.

“In the attack on Evin prison, 71 people were martyred including administrative staff, youth doing their military service, detainees, family members of detainees who were visiting them and neighbours who lived in the prison’s vicinity,” Jahangir said in remarks carried on the judiciary’s news outlet Mizan.

Jahangir had previously said that part of Evin prison’s administrative building had been damaged in the attack and people were killed and injured. The judiciary added that remaining detainees had been transferred to other prisons in Tehran province.

Evin prison holds a number of foreign nationals, including two French citizens detained for three years.

“The strike targeting Evin prison in Tehran, put our citizens Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris in danger. It is unacceptable,” France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot had said on social media X after the attack.

Source: Reuters

- Agencies

