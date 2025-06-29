Authorities urged to revive ornamental fish industry

Authorities have been urged to support the ornamental fish breeders by renovating the Ornamental Fish Breeding Centre in Aralaganwila which reportedly helped bring in foreign exchange to the country for several years.

The Breeding Centre within the Mahaweli B Zone in Aralaganwila was constructed in 1987.

According to area residents, over 500 fish breeders benefited from the centre.

However, the centre which has 21 large pools is in a dilapidated state with no maintenance being done for the past five to six years.

Wild elephants also frequent the pools in the centre, according to residents.

Experts also state that if properly guided, those in the ornamental fish industry could bring in substantial foreign exchange.