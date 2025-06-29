Sri Lanka will not cede Katchatheevu Island to any faction: Fisheries Minister

The Katchatheevu Island belongs to Sri Lanka and will not be handed over to any other party under any circumstances, Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources Ramalingam Chandrasekar has asserted.

Fisheries Minister Chandrasekar noted that illegal fishing activities carried out by Indian fishermen in the Northern region are leading to the destruction of marine resources.

The Minister expressed these views in response to a statement made by Minister of External Affairs of India S. Jaishankar at a public event, where he claimed that the rights of Indian fishermen to fish in Sri Lankan waters—granted under an emergency agreement with Sri Lanka—had been violated.

Minister Ramalingam Chandrasekar stated that it is common during election periods in India, discussions about the Katchatheevu Island and Indian fishermen surface on political platforms.



He said more than 30% of the Northern population relies on the fishing industry and therefore they will take required measures to safeguard their livelihoods.