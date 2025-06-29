Sri Lanka will not cede Katchatheevu Island to any faction: Fisheries Minister

Sri Lanka will not cede Katchatheevu Island to any faction: Fisheries Minister

June 29, 2025   03:39 pm

The Katchatheevu Island belongs to Sri Lanka and will not be handed over to any other party under any circumstances, Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources Ramalingam Chandrasekar has asserted.

Fisheries Minister Chandrasekar noted that illegal fishing activities carried out by Indian fishermen in the Northern region are leading to the destruction of marine resources.

The Minister expressed these views in response to a statement made by Minister of External Affairs of India S. Jaishankar at a public event, where he claimed that the rights of Indian fishermen to fish in Sri Lankan waters—granted under an emergency agreement with Sri Lanka—had been violated.

Minister Ramalingam Chandrasekar stated that it is common during election periods in India, discussions about the Katchatheevu Island and Indian fishermen surface on political platforms.
 
Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Minister Ramalingam Chandrasekar stressed that the Indian fishermen who illegally enter Sri Lankan waters are severely destroying the marine resources in the north of the country.

He said more than 30% of the Northern population relies on the fishing industry and therefore they will take required measures to safeguard their livelihoods.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka Navy and Air Force launch search operation after fishing boat capsizes (English)

Sri Lanka Navy and Air Force launch search operation after fishing boat capsizes (English)

NTC to strictly enforce sealt belt rule for bus drivers from July (English)

NTC to strictly enforce sealt belt rule for bus drivers from July (English)

Project 'Dream Destinations' to upgrade Sri Lanka's railway stations (English)

Project 'Dream Destinations' to upgrade Sri Lanka's railway stations (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Lives of Sri Lankans in Israel back to normal  Sri Lankan Ambassador (English)

Lives of Sri Lankans in Israel back to normal  Sri Lankan Ambassador (English)

Any decision regarding tariffs should align with tariff policy - Renewable Energy Developers (English)

Any decision regarding tariffs should align with tariff policy - Renewable Energy Developers (English)

Govt. wins secret ballots while opposition wins open ballots - SJB MP Ajith P. Perera (English)

Govt. wins secret ballots while opposition wins open ballots - SJB MP Ajith P. Perera (English)