CAA rejects claims of maximum price for salt

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) strongly denies media reports claiming that a maximum retail price for salt was determined during a discussion held between the CAA and the Salt Manufacturers’ Association of Sri Lanka.

In a statement issued in this regard, the CAA clarified that no such discussion took place between the CAA and the Salt Manufacturers’ Association.

However, the Consumer Affairs Council, which operates independently under the CAA, convened a meeting with the Salt Manufacturers’ Association to obtain their views regarding the imposition of a maximum retail price for salt.

The statement further added that if the Consumer Affairs Council decides to set a maximum retail price based on the facts raised during the discussion, it will inform the Consumer Affairs Authority accordingly in that regard.

The CAA will then take the necessary steps to publish the approved prices through a gazette notification, the statement said.

According to the statement, the Salt Manufacturers’ Association had shared salt prices with the media and claimed that the CAA had agreed to them. However, the CAA strongly denies this, stating that the claim is completely untrue.

In addition, the CAA noted that some importers and manufacturers have released packaged salt to the market without displaying the importer’s or manufacturer’s information or the retail price.

The CAA warned that legal action will be taken against such products, and all merchants are advised not to purchase or sell them.

Furthermore, they are also advised to retain a formal invoice with accurate information and pricing from the importer or manufacturer who supplied the goods. Legal action will be taken if goods are kept without such an invoice, the CAA further stated.