Sri Lanka achieved 70% renewable energy generation in June 2025 - CEB

June 29, 2025   06:17 pm

Sri Lanka has reached 70% renewable energy generation during June 2025, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) said.

Issuing a statement in this regard, CEB noted that for the first time since the early 1990s, Sri Lanka has come full circle in its clean energy journey.

Accordingly, the CEB said it achieved an average of 70% electricity generation from renewable sources during June 2025, while having higher demand than in other months.

CEB further noted that this milestone marks a significant turnaround from the country’s earlier reliance on nearly 100% hydro power, before transitioning to a mixed hydro-thermal system in subsequent decade and reflects CEB’s steady efforts to restore renewable energy dominance in the national grid.

