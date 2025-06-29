Drug trafficker with open warrant arrested in Kalutara North

Drug trafficker with open warrant arrested in Kalutara North

June 29, 2025   06:50 pm

A suspect involved in drug trafficking, who had a pending open warrant issued by the court, has been arrested in the Kalutara North area.

The suspect was arrested during a raid carried out by officers of the the Kalutara Range Crime Division in the Fonseka Road area in Kalutara North.

Accordingly, a total of 110 grams and 17 milligrams of heroin and 101 grams and 47 milligrams of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ICE) were found in his possession, along with Rs. 750,000 in cash, which is suspected to have been earned from drug trafficking.

Investigations conducted by the police have also revealed that open warrants have been issued by the court against the 39-year-old suspect over two cases pending in the Kalutara High Court and the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court.

The Kalutara Range Crime Division is conducting further investigations into the suspect.

