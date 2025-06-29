Body of missing fisherman found after boat capsizes in seas off Tangalle

Body of missing fisherman found after boat capsizes in seas off Tangalle

June 29, 2025   07:06 pm

The body of one of the two fishermen who went missing after a multi-day fishing vessel capsized in the seas off the coast of Paravi Wella in Tangalle, has been recovered.

The Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) confirmed that the fisherman’s body was recovered during search operations, which were conducted with the assistance of the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF).

The fishing vessel, named “Maxim Putha 1,” was carrying six fishermen when the accident occurred while returning to shore after poaching.

A total of six fishermen were onboard the vessel when it capsized off the coast of Paravi Wella Beach in Tangalle, four of whom were rescued with the help of a dinghy.

Efforts are underway to locate the remaining missing fisherman.

Meanwhile, three other boat accidents were reported yesterday in seas off Galle, Kalutara and Hikkaduwa.

