World Social Media Day observed today

World Social Media Day is celebrated today (June 30).

It is a global observance that recognizes the profound impact of social media in transforming communication worldwide and it has become one of the most powerful tools shaping how people connect, share, and stay informed.

Social media has united people from across the globe, creating a truly global community. It is more than just a platform for news or entertainment, it has become a key part of how people form opinions, join communities, and engage with society.

Through new media trends, social media has become an essential part of social groups. It is also important to note that it now plays a major role in shaping public opinion, going well beyond its original purpose of simply providing information and entertainment.

The journey of social media began with platforms like Friendster in 2002 and MySpace in 2003.

Facebook launched in 2004 and quickly became a dominant force in the industry. Twitter (now called X) encouraged users to share their thoughts in 140 characters or less.

Instagram and Flickr made it easier to express ourselves visually, while YouTube and TikTok revolutionized video sharing and became cultural mainstays.

Social media now plays a significant role even in global politics, and it has become essential to everyday communication.

While it has the power to bring people together, it can also create divisions making it crucial that people use it responsibly.

To mark the occasion, Ada Derana spoke with Wijayananda Rupasinghe, a Senior Lecturer in Mass Communication at the University of Kelaniya. He shared his perspective,

“In any country, many people have negative opinions about social media. But I think the reason for those negative opinions is the misunderstandings about the use of media. First of all, the importance of this is to use it as a new medium, a medium that developed in the world about 20 to 25 years ago. But it is a field that has made a huge revolution in the media. Without social media, today’s society cannot exist.”

Speaking further, Senior Lecturer Wijayananda Rupasinghe said that 53% of the country’s population is currently using social media.He stated that this amounts to about 12 million people, adding that, as a recent trend, TikTok usage is expected to grow by about 30% by 2025.

Although it is relatively small in terms of user base compared to other platforms, TikTok is the fastest-growing social media platform, said Wijayananda Rupasinghe, adding that Sri Lanka should now focus on developing digital media literacy.