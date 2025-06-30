Kerala cannabis valued over Rs.20 mln recovered in Kelaniya

June 30, 2025   07:49 am

A stock of nearly 39 kilograms of Kerala cannabis concealed in a house in Palliyawatta, Wattala, has been discovered in Kelaniya.

The raid was carried out based on a tip-off, and the police said the value of the seized drugs exceeds Rs. 20 million.

The stock of Kerala cannabis was being prepared for distribution at the time of the raid, and six suspects were arrested, police said.

The operation has been conducted by a team including Wattala OIC, Chief Inspector Anura Gunawardena, and the OIC of the Anti-Corruption Unit, Sub-Inspector Priyanga, following instructions from Senior Superintendent of Police of Kelaniya Division, Nuwan Asanka, and Kelaniya District Officer-in-Charge, Prasanna Silva.

