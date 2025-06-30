Several senior police officers transferred with immediate effect

Several senior police officers of the Sri Lanka Police have been transferred and appointed to new positions with immediate effect, the Police Media Division announced.

According to the Police Media Division, these transfers and appointments have been made with the approval of the National Police Commission (NPC).

The officers and their new appointments are as follows:

1. Senior Superintendent of Police C. Gunaratne

Transferred from the position of Director of the Police Cadet Division to the position of Director of the Sri Lanka Police College. He will also continue to cover duties as the Director of the Police Cadet Division.

2. Senior Superintendent of Police B.A.E. Prasanna

Transferred from the position of Officer-in-Charge of the Mount Lavinia Division to the position of Officer-in-Charge of the Kebithigollewa Division.

3. Senior Superintendent of Police A.J. Gunasekara

Transferred from the position of Director of the Bureau for the Investigation of Abuse of Children and Women to the position of Officer-in-Charge of the Mount Lavinia Division.

4. Senior Superintendent of Police H.W.I.S. Muthumala (Female)

Transferred from the position of Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to the position of Director of the Bureau for the Investigation of Abuse of Children and Women.

5. Superintendent of Police G.V.A.K.C. Ariyawansa

Transferred from the position of Director of the Gampola Division to the position of Director of the Central Criminal Investigation Bureau (CCIB).