Printed book prices rise by 20% due to VAT and NBT

The National Book Traders Association says that the price of printed books has increased by 20% due to the imposition of Value Added Tax (VAT) and Nation Building Tax (NBT).

Sri Lanka Book Publishers’ Association President, Samantha Indeewara, made this statement while speaking at the annual anniversary event of the National Book Traders Association.

“The price of a book has increased by 20%, or about one-fifth. The officials are confusing the issue. Previously, there was a 15% VAT on items like stationery, but there was no VAT on printed books. That’s what directly changed from 0% to 18%. Stationery previously had only 3% VAT. They are mixing up these two categories.”

He further noted that about a month ago, a letter was received from the Presidential Secretariat stating that they are conducting an analysis regarding VAT and will provide an answer later.

Gamini Moragoda, the Patron of the National Book Traders Association, also expressed his views to the media on the matter:

“A VAT that is not levied in any other country in the world is being imposed on our books. The introduction of this tax, which had not existed in Sri Lanka for 75 years, starting in January 2024, is destroying the book industry. If this continues, a child will not be able to afford a book in the future.”