Special Parliamentary session commences

A special sitting of Parliament commenced at 9:30 a.m. today (June 30).

Speaker of the House, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, convened Parliament in accordance with Standing Order 16 of the Standing Orders of Parliament, following a request made by the Prime Minister.

A Gazette Extraordinary in this regard has been issued by the Speaker.

The decision to hold this special sitting was taken by the Committee on Parliamentary Business.

The session has been convened in line with the requirement for the Government to present a revenue strategy statement consistent with the fiscal strategy statement, as specified under Section 11 of the State Finance Management Act, No. 44 of 2024. Upon obtaining approval from the Cabinet of Ministers under subsection (2), the fiscal strategy statement must be announced by the Minister of Finance in Parliament on or before the thirtieth of June each year.

Accordingly, under Standing Order 16 of Parliament, the Speaker has called for a special Parliament sitting while an adjournment debate related to the government statement will be held until 4:30 p.m. today.