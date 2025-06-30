SC rules certain clauses of Electricity Amendment Bill unconstitutional

June 30, 2025   10:27 am

Announcing the Supreme Court’s determination on the Electricity Amendment Bill, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Dr. Rizvie Salih stated that several clauses in the proposed legislation have been found to be inconsistent with the Constitution.

According to the Deputy Speaker, the Court determined that these provisions would require approval by a special majority in Parliament as well as a public referendum in order to be enacted in their current form.

However, the Deputy Speaker clarified that these constitutional inconsistencies would not arise if the relevant clauses are amended in accordance with the Supreme Court’s recommendations outlined in its determination.

Dr. Salih made these statements during today’s special parliamentary session.

