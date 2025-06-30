National mosquito control week commences

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has launched the National Mosquito Control Week starting today (June 30), which will continue until July 5.

This initiative aims to curb the spread of mosquito-borne diseases, particularly dengue, across the country.

The Ministry has highlighted a significant rise in dengue cases in recent months. Notably, the highest number of patients reported this year so far occurred in April and May, with 5,175 cases in April and 6,025 cases in May.

In response, a special mosquito control campaign was conducted from May 19 to 24, covering 95 areas within 16 health zones, the Health Ministry stated.

During this campaign, health authorities inspected 128,824 premises in an effort to eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

The Ministry further noted that the increase in dengue cases is largely attributed to continuous rainfall in recent weeks, with around 1,500 new dengue patients being reported each week.

As part of National Mosquito Control Week, targeted operations will be carried out in high-risk areas identified by the Medical Officers of Health and the Director General of Public Health Services.

These areas include residential premises, government and private institutions, religious sites, schools, and other vulnerable locations.

Mobile inspection teams will be deployed to identify and eliminate mosquito breeding grounds, taking necessary preventive measures, the Ministry said.

This nationwide campaign is being implemented across multiple provinces, including the Western, Central, Eastern, Sabaragamuwa, North Western, Northern, Uva, and Southern provinces. The campaign covers the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Batticaloa, Trincomalee, Kalmunai, Jaffna, Monaragala, Kandy, Matale, Galle, Matara, Ratnapura, Kegalle, Kurunegala, and Badulla.

The operation is being conducted with the support of the tri-forces, police, and various non-governmental and community-based organizations, working together to control the spread of dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases, the Ministry added.