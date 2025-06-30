Retired teacher killed in road accident in Bandaragama; two arrested

A retired teacher has died while her husband has sustained injuries in a road accident in Bandaragama, police stated.

The fatal accident occurred when the driver of a cab, a retired army soldier, suddenly opened the door of his vehicle, which struck the handlebar of a passing motorcycle, causing it to overturn on the road.

The retired female teacher, who was the pillion rider of the motorcycle her husband was riding, died in the accident. The injured motorcyclist sustained injuries and was admitted to the Horana District General Hospital, according to the Bandaragama Police.

The deceased, a 62-year-old mother of three, was a resident of Hansa Uyana, Pokunuwita.

The accident took place while the motorcycle was riding from Pokunuwita towards Bandaragama. Police noted, the right-side door of the parked cab was suddenly opened by the retired army soldier, resulting in the door hitting the handlebar of the motorcycle which caused it to topple onto the road. The retired teacher, who was riding pillion, was then run over by a three-wheeler and died at the scene.

The cab driver, a retired and differently-abled army soldier and the driver of the three-wheeler, have been arrested by police.

Both suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Panadura Magistrate’s Court today (30).

The Bandaragama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.