Colombo HC to consider petition filed by ex-Minister Duminda in July

The Colombo High Court has ordered that the petition filed by former Minister Duminda Dissanayake—who is currently in remand custody in connection with the seizure of a gold-plated T-56 firearm—be taken up for hearing on July 14, 2025.

The case was taken up today (June 30) before Colombo High Court Judge Manjula Thilakaratne.

President’s Counsel Sampath Mendis appeared on behalf of the petitioner and presented facts to court.

After considering the submissions, the High Court Judge stated that it is appropriate to proceed with an inquiry into the petition, based on the facts presented.

The Judge noted that, according to the reports submitted, the relevant investigation files have been forwarded to the Attorney General and are currently under review.

Highlighting that the third suspect in the case has already been released on bail by the Magistrate’s Court, the High Court Judge directed the State Counsel to present further evidence regarding the suspect’s statement to police on the next hearing date.

Accordingly, the petition was scheduled to be called for hearing on July 14.