37 red-labeled containers released without any scanning, Mujibur claims in parliament

37 red-labeled containers released without any scanning, Mujibur claims in parliament

June 30, 2025   12:17 pm

The report of the committee appointed by the President to investigate allegations regarding the release of containers without undergoing scanning was tabled in Parliament today (30) by Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Member of Parliament Mujibur Rahman.

Speaking in Parliament, MP Rahman stated that the government had concealed the contents of the committee report and had not presented it to Parliament until now. He said therefore he is tabling the report in Parliament today.

The MP further revealed that the committee report indicated that out of 151 red-labeled which are subject to mandatory scanning under the risk classification, 37 containers had been released without undergoing any scans.

He also stated that although scanning is mandatory for red-labeled containers, these 37 containers were released without being subjected to any screening, even though the officers responsible for inspection had had attached a note indicating that the containers must be scanned thoroughly.

Furthermore, MP Mujibur Rahman pointed out that a total of 103 containers that were due for scanning had been released without undergoing the process. He added that while the decision to release the containers was officially made on January 18, two containers had already been released on January 17, a day prior to that decision.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Committee appointed to oversee recent fishing vessel capsizing incidents  Deputy Minister (English)

Committee appointed to oversee recent fishing vessel capsizing incidents  Deputy Minister (English)

Vehicles worth Rs. 30 mln belonging powerful politician's associate seized in Bandaragama (English)

Vehicles worth Rs. 30 mln belonging powerful politician's associate seized in Bandaragama (English)

Sri Lanka will not cede Katchatheevu Island to any faction: Fisheries Minister (English)

Sri Lanka will not cede Katchatheevu Island to any faction: Fisheries Minister (English)

India's Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders to buy controlling stake in Colombo Shipyard (English)

India's Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders to buy controlling stake in Colombo Shipyard (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka Navy and Air Force launch search operation after fishing boat capsizes (English)

Sri Lanka Navy and Air Force launch search operation after fishing boat capsizes (English)