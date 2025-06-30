37 red-labeled containers released without any scanning, Mujibur claims in parliament

The report of the committee appointed by the President to investigate allegations regarding the release of containers without undergoing scanning was tabled in Parliament today (30) by Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Member of Parliament Mujibur Rahman.

Speaking in Parliament, MP Rahman stated that the government had concealed the contents of the committee report and had not presented it to Parliament until now. He said therefore he is tabling the report in Parliament today.

The MP further revealed that the committee report indicated that out of 151 red-labeled which are subject to mandatory scanning under the risk classification, 37 containers had been released without undergoing any scans.

He also stated that although scanning is mandatory for red-labeled containers, these 37 containers were released without being subjected to any screening, even though the officers responsible for inspection had had attached a note indicating that the containers must be scanned thoroughly.

Furthermore, MP Mujibur Rahman pointed out that a total of 103 containers that were due for scanning had been released without undergoing the process. He added that while the decision to release the containers was officially made on January 18, two containers had already been released on January 17, a day prior to that decision.