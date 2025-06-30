Reveal the plans and strategies to attract investors; Dilith Jayaweera tells Govt

Reveal the plans and strategies to attract investors; Dilith Jayaweera tells Govt

June 30, 2025   12:50 pm

Without a clear strategy, a nation cannot move forward and the present administration led by the National People’s Power (NPP) has not presented any new plans to attract investments thus far, said the Leader of the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ alliance, Member of Parliament Dilith Jayaweera.

Joining the Parliamentary debate today (30), where MPs are debating the fiscal strategy statement of the government, MP Jayaweera said the present administration has failed to grasp the concept of governing a country since they are suffering from what he termed as ‘beggar’s mentality’.

The government should first have plans to generate an income before focusing on fiscal management, he noted.

The Sarvajana Balaya leader asserted that putting a set of former politicians behind bars will not attract foreign direct investments (FDIs).

He said the present government should clearly define the strategy and the vision to lure investors to the country.

While commenting on the tourism industry, MP Dilith Jayaweera said the influx of low-budget tourists has not benefited the country.

He also emphasized the pressing need to digitize several sectors which will provide in-depth data to formulate long-term strategies.

MP Dilith Jayaweera is of the view that Sri Lanka has not developed because those who governed the country failed to adapt and be sensitive to the changes that are happening globally.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Committee appointed to oversee recent fishing vessel capsizing incidents  Deputy Minister (English)

Committee appointed to oversee recent fishing vessel capsizing incidents  Deputy Minister (English)

Vehicles worth Rs. 30 mln belonging powerful politician's associate seized in Bandaragama (English)

Vehicles worth Rs. 30 mln belonging powerful politician's associate seized in Bandaragama (English)

Sri Lanka will not cede Katchatheevu Island to any faction: Fisheries Minister (English)

Sri Lanka will not cede Katchatheevu Island to any faction: Fisheries Minister (English)

India's Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders to buy controlling stake in Colombo Shipyard (English)

India's Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders to buy controlling stake in Colombo Shipyard (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka Navy and Air Force launch search operation after fishing boat capsizes (English)

Sri Lanka Navy and Air Force launch search operation after fishing boat capsizes (English)