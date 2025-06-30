Reveal the plans and strategies to attract investors; Dilith Jayaweera tells Govt

Without a clear strategy, a nation cannot move forward and the present administration led by the National People’s Power (NPP) has not presented any new plans to attract investments thus far, said the Leader of the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ alliance, Member of Parliament Dilith Jayaweera.

Joining the Parliamentary debate today (30), where MPs are debating the fiscal strategy statement of the government, MP Jayaweera said the present administration has failed to grasp the concept of governing a country since they are suffering from what he termed as ‘beggar’s mentality’.

The government should first have plans to generate an income before focusing on fiscal management, he noted.

The Sarvajana Balaya leader asserted that putting a set of former politicians behind bars will not attract foreign direct investments (FDIs).

He said the present government should clearly define the strategy and the vision to lure investors to the country.

While commenting on the tourism industry, MP Dilith Jayaweera said the influx of low-budget tourists has not benefited the country.

He also emphasized the pressing need to digitize several sectors which will provide in-depth data to formulate long-term strategies.

MP Dilith Jayaweera is of the view that Sri Lanka has not developed because those who governed the country failed to adapt and be sensitive to the changes that are happening globally.