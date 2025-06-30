Several senior police officers transferred and assigned to new positions

June 30, 2025   01:34 pm

Several senior police officers have been transferred and assigned to new positions with immediate effect, the Police Media Division said.

The transfers and the new appointments have been approved by the National Police Commission.

The details of those transfers are as follows:

Senior Superintendent of Police L.H.N. De Silva

Transferred from the position of SSP in charge of the Polonnaruwa Division to the position of SSP in charge of the Panadura Division.

Senior Superintendent of Police C.K. Rathnayake

Transferred from the position of SSP in charge of the Panadura Division to the position of SSP in charge of the Seethawakapura Division

Senior Superintendent of Police K.B. Buddhika Manatunga

Transferred from the position of Director and Spokesman of the Police Media Division to the position of SSP in charge of the Polonnaruwa Division

Assistant Superintendent of Police F.U. Wootler

Appointed as the Director and Media Spokesman of the Police Media Division.

