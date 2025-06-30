Several senior police officers transferred and assigned to new positions
June 30, 2025 01:34 pm
Several senior police officers have been transferred and assigned to new positions with immediate effect, the Police Media Division said.
The transfers and the new appointments have been approved by the National Police Commission.
The details of those transfers are as follows:
Senior Superintendent of Police L.H.N. De Silva
Transferred from the position of SSP in charge of the Polonnaruwa Division to the position of SSP in charge of the Panadura Division.
Senior Superintendent of Police C.K. Rathnayake
Transferred from the position of SSP in charge of the Panadura Division to the position of SSP in charge of the Seethawakapura Division
Senior Superintendent of Police K.B. Buddhika Manatunga
Transferred from the position of Director and Spokesman of the Police Media Division to the position of SSP in charge of the Polonnaruwa Division
Assistant Superintendent of Police F.U. Wootler
Appointed as the Director and Media Spokesman of the Police Media Division.