Case against Hirunika Premachandra to be taken up in December

June 30, 2025   01:46 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (30) ordered that the case filed against former Member of Parliament Hirunika Premachandra and 14 other suspects, in connection with staging a protest by obstructing roads in the Cinnamon Gardens Police Division in 2023, be recalled on December 8.

The complaint was taken up today before Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali.

During today’s proceedings, the Cinnamon Gardens Police informed court that investigations related to the incident have been completed and the report has been submitted to the Attorney General.

Accordingly, the Magistrate ordered the case to be recalled on December 8 and instructed police to inform court of the advice of the Attorney General during the next hearing.

The case was filed by police against former MP Hirunika Premachandra and other suspects regarding a demonstration that was staged with the Cinnamon Gardens Police Division in 2023.

