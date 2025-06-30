Easter Attacks: Case against Pujith, Hemasiri to be taken up once again in July

The case filed against former Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Hemasiri Fernando and former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara before the Colombo High Court Trial-at-Bar on charges of criminal negligence of duty by failing to prevent the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks despite receiving intelligence information in advance will be taken up once again on July 28.

The case was taken up before the High Court bench, consisting of Judges Namal Balalle and Mohamed Irshadeen today.

During the hearing, the Deputy Solicitor General, Sudarshan de Silva, who appeared on behalf of the Attorney General, informed court that, since Judge Aditya Patabendige has already been appointed to the Court of Appeal, the position on the three-judge bench will be filled by a new judge until the appointment of a replacement by the Chief Justice.

Accordingly, the Deputy Solicitor General requested court to set a new date for the case to be heard.

Subsequently, the bench rescheduled the case for July 28.

The Three-Judge High Court bench had previously ordered the acquittal and release of Hemasiri Fernando and Pujith Jayasundara. However, the Attorney General filed an appeal before the Supreme Court, requesting that the High Court’s decision to release the accused without calling witnesses be declared unlawful.

After considering the appeal, the Supreme Court ruled that the High Court must call witnesses and conduct a new trial before pronouncing a final decision.