Easter Attacks: Case against Pujith, Hemasiri to be taken up once again in July

Easter Attacks: Case against Pujith, Hemasiri to be taken up once again in July

June 30, 2025   03:17 pm

The case filed against former Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Hemasiri Fernando and former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara before the Colombo High Court Trial-at-Bar on charges of criminal negligence of duty by failing to prevent the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks despite receiving intelligence information in advance will be taken up once again on July 28.

The case was taken up before the High Court bench, consisting of Judges Namal Balalle and Mohamed Irshadeen today.

During the hearing, the Deputy Solicitor General, Sudarshan de Silva, who appeared on behalf of the Attorney General, informed court that, since Judge Aditya Patabendige has already been appointed to the Court of Appeal, the position on the three-judge bench will be filled by a new judge until the appointment of a replacement by the Chief Justice.

Accordingly, the Deputy Solicitor General requested court to set a new date for the case to be heard.

Subsequently, the bench rescheduled the case for July 28.

The Three-Judge High Court bench had previously ordered the acquittal and release of Hemasiri Fernando and Pujith Jayasundara. However, the Attorney General filed an appeal before the Supreme Court, requesting that the High Court’s decision to release the accused without calling witnesses be declared unlawful.

After considering the appeal, the Supreme Court ruled that the High Court must call witnesses and conduct a new trial before pronouncing a final decision.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Committee appointed to oversee recent fishing vessel capsizing incidents  Deputy Minister (English)

Committee appointed to oversee recent fishing vessel capsizing incidents  Deputy Minister (English)

Vehicles worth Rs. 30 mln belonging powerful politician's associate seized in Bandaragama (English)

Vehicles worth Rs. 30 mln belonging powerful politician's associate seized in Bandaragama (English)

Sri Lanka will not cede Katchatheevu Island to any faction: Fisheries Minister (English)

Sri Lanka will not cede Katchatheevu Island to any faction: Fisheries Minister (English)

India's Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders to buy controlling stake in Colombo Shipyard (English)

India's Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders to buy controlling stake in Colombo Shipyard (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka Navy and Air Force launch search operation after fishing boat capsizes (English)

Sri Lanka Navy and Air Force launch search operation after fishing boat capsizes (English)