Colombo inflation climbs in June

June 30, 2025   03:31 pm

The overall rate of inflation, as measured by the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) on Year-on-Year basis, has increased to -0.6% in June 2025, compared to -0.7% in May 2025, according to the latest data released by the Department of Census and Statistics.

The CCPI for all items for the month of June 2025 was 194.5 and it records an increase of 1.7 index points compared to the month of May 2025 for which the index was 192.8.

The Y-on-Y inflation of Food Group decreased to 4.3% in June 2025 from 5.2% in May 2025 and the Y-on-Y inflation of Non Food Group increased to -2.8% in June 2025 from -3.3% in October 2025.

For the month of June 2025, on Y-on-Y basis, the contribution to inflation by food commodities was 1.37%.

